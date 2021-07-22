WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.090-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.20 million.

WNS opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.30.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

