Wolves of Wall Street Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,166.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $145.60 or 0.00450465 BTC on exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $911,431.59 and approximately $7,166.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 6,260 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

