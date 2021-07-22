Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0460 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $369,798.68 and $87,322.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,412.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,026.47 or 0.06252041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.01371381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.22 or 0.00373972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00134343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00620781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00297461 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

