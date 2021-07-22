Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $238.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,846. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of -336.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

