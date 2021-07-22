World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
World Acceptance stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.62. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $181.18.
In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.