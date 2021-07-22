World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance stock opened at $181.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.62. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $181.18.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.