World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:INT opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

