World Token (WORLD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $18,710.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,635,970 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.