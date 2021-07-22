World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

