Wrap Technologies (WRAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. On average, analysts expect Wrap Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WRAP stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.30.
WRAP has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.
