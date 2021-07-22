Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $199.58 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $199.58 or 0.00611153 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $383,388.83 and $1,980.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

