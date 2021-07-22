WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.09.

WSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$147.72 on Thursday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$82.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.81 billion and a PE ratio of 47.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. Analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

