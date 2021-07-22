Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 1,110 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

