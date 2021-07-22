Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.59 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

