X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $30,877.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00021440 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

