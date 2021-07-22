Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.57). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 194.80 ($2.55), with a volume of 183,922 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of £152.47 million and a P/E ratio of -12.82.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

