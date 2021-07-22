Xcel Energy (XEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.90-3.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

