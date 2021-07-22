Xebec Adsorption (XBC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC):
- 7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
XBC stock opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.
Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.0302308 earnings per share for the current year.
