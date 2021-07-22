Xebec Adsorption (XBC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC):

7/8/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

XBC stock opened at C$4.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$644.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.0302308 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

