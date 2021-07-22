Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946,723 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 710,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.61% of Xilinx worth $488,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after acquiring an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,264,000 after buying an additional 122,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

