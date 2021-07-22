Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

XYIGF opened at $4.19 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

