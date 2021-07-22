XIO (XIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One XIO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.