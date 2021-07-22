Xion Finance (XGT) Achieves Market Cap of $308,853.35

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market capitalization of $308,853.35 and $21,907.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00105075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00141447 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,326.33 or 1.00150129 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,065,978 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

