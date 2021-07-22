Xiotri (XIOT) Price Tops $94.75

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $94.75 or 0.00292927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $418,606.37 and approximately $2,338.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

