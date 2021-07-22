Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xylem worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.