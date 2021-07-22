YAM v3 Market Capitalization Hits $6.15 Million (YAM)

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One YAM v3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001526 BTC on exchanges. YAM v3 has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $114,239.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM v3 has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00049877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.85 or 0.00883245 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

YAM v3 Coin Profile

YAM v3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. YAM v3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM v3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM v3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

