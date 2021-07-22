Yamana Gold (AUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yamana Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

