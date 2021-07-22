Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter.
Shares of YRI stock opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.06 and a 12-month high of C$9.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
