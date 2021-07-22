Yamana Gold (YRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$534.42 million for the quarter.

TSE YRI opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.09.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

