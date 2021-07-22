Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.93

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 13397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

YZCAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of -77.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.9337 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

