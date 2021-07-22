Yellow Road 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,539.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $554,946.07 and $3,539.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00143749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.25 or 1.00145469 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

