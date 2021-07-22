YFValue (YFV) Price Hits $1.63 on Major Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

