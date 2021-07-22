YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1,840.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00839579 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

