YIELD App Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001121 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $40.68 million and approximately $444,715.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.44 or 0.00854005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 112,508,581 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

