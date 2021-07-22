Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $771,278.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00106054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00141610 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,855.69 or 0.99932767 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.