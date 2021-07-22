Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $698,543.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00106197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00141629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,655.08 or 0.99828621 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

