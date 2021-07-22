Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Tops $0.0330 on Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $263,566.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00824473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.