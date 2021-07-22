Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.30. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 51,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

