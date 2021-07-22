YOU COIN Trading Up 4.2% This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $279,608.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.