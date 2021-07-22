yOUcash Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 74.4% higher against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $630.56 million and approximately $140,513.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,056,155,629 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

