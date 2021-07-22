Yum! Brands (YUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YUM opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.90. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

