Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NOMD stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

