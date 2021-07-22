Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report $107.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.04 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $442.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rambus by 3,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 9.01. Rambus has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

