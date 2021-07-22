Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,791. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.