Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 1,822,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.