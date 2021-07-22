Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $13.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $590.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veru by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Veru by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.