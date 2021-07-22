Zacks: Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $537.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post $537.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.60 million and the lowest is $502.62 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Bruker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 77,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bruker by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

