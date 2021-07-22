Zacks: Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Colfax posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 488.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,367,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,614,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

