Zacks: Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,367,658.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,238 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 914,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

