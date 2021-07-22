Zacks: Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.66. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 663.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 401.89% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SBH stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

