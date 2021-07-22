Zacks: Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SWKH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,003. SWK has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in SWK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

