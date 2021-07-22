Zacks: Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.90. 993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.90.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

